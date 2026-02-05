Radar Blackout, Drone Swarm, ‘Sound That Made Us Bleed’: Shock Claim From Inside Maduro’s Guard

A chilling account has emerged from inside Venezuela’s inner security ring, painting a scene straight out of a sci-fi war movie. Speaking to the New York Post, a member of President Nicolás Maduro’s security detail claims their defenses were knocked out in seconds—without warning.



According to the source, radar screens suddenly went dark, leaving troops blind. Moments later, the sky filled with drones hovering menacingly over their positions. Then came helicopters. Then came something far worse.



“At one point they launched something I can’t explain,” the guard said. “It wasn’t an explosion. It was a sound an intense wave.”

What followed, he claims, was instant chaos. Guards collapsed as if struck from within. Noses began bleeding. Some vomited blood. Others were left frozen on the ground, unable to stand or move.



After the mysterious “sonic” attack, the source says, the unit was completely incapacitated raising explosive questions about unseen weapons, electronic warfare, and just how vulnerable even the most heavily guarded regimes may be.