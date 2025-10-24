Rafa Benitez agrees to become highest-paid coach

Rafa Benitez is set to return to management at Panathinaikos with the Spanaird becoming the highest paid boss in Greek history.

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea boss has been out of work for more than a year following his sacking from Celta Vigo in March of last year. He left the Spanish club two points above the relegation zone but has now been handed his 17th job as a manager.

Reports in Greece claim Benitez is due to pen a two-year deal in Athens.

The Greek giants currently sit seventh in the 14-team Super League Greece having picked up nine points from six matches. It leaves them eight points adrift of league leaders PAOK but with a game in hand.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claims the record-breaking £3.47million contract comes after negotiations in London on Sunday evening with their club president Giannis Alafouzos. Panathinaikos are without a league success since 2010 and have only claimed the title twice this century.

Benitez has requested that his new tenure be put on hold as he sorts his move to Athens, meaning he won’t be on the bench for their Europa League encounter at Feyenoord on Thursday afternoon.

Benitez’s 16 clubs prior to Panathinaikos has seen him manage some of the biggest teams in world football including Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid.

His managerial honours include winning two LaLiga titles and a UEFA Cup with Valencia, a FA Cup and Champions League with Liverpool, FIFA Club World Cup at Inter Milan and Europa League during his time at Chelsea.