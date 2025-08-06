Raheem Sterling excluded from the club’s official website ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Raheem Sterling is reportedly among nine Chelsea players who have been excluded from the club’s official website ahead of the 2025–26 season.

According to The Mirror, the senior section of Chelsea’s website no longer features profiles or photos for Sterling and eight other players, signalling their potential exit from Stamford Bridge.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022, has struggled to meet expectations. In two seasons, he scored 19 goals and registered 15 assists before being loaned to Arsenal. His omission from the website further indicates that he is no longer part of the club’s future plans.

Eight other first-team players have also been excluded, including Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, all of whom have already departed the club this summer. More exits are expected before the transfer window closes.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja, both nearing moves to Burnley, are also missing from the squad list. Academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist, who was on loan at Sheffield United last season, is absent as well.

Ben Chilwell, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in a £45 million deal in 2020, is another notable omission, having fallen out of favour under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Other players not listed include David Datro Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Renato Veiga, and Axel Disasi. Saudi Arabian and Championship clubs are reportedly interested in several of these players, including 21-year-old Gilchrist.

Chelsea are keen to trim their bloated squad by offloading surplus players ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues returned to training on Monday, fresh from their FIFA Club World Cup final victory over Paris Saint-Germain, as they prepare to compete for major honours this season.