RAINFORD KALABA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT FROM FOOTBALL

RAINFORD KALABA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT

“After 13 years at TP Mazembe today I hang my boots!It is my gratitude and honour to be part of the Mazembe family on my playing days ,I’ll never forget the good times I had on the pitch in the TP jersey and captain the team once in my soccer career.

I am sad to announce my retirement to all my fans around the world it hasn’t been an easy journey for me I’ll applaud my efforts and dedication I gave through my life.

I am glad that I will continue working with the TP Mazembe Technical Team. Let’s see what this new Journey has to offer.

Thank you once more to you all my beloved fans God bless. 🤜🤛💪👋🙏🙌”