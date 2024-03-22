Raise Mohbad and Mr Ibu” Mixed reactions as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reveals he has raised 50 people in the last one year

The founder of Love World Ministries popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has caused a stir online with his latest revelation.

The clergyman during the Healing Steam Festival revealed that in the last 1 year, he has raised 50 people from the dead. Questioning how he can explain such things, he noted how people from different countries, both old and young have been raised from the dead through his Ministry. He stated that some of the miracles happened in the hospitals which left the doctors and nurses baffled

Noting how people always say pastors bribe people for miracles, he jokingly stated that maybe he bribed the dead to come back to life.