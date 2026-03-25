Ramaphosa Acknowledges Charges Against SAPS Commissioner Masemola Amid Major Corruption Probe





President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially acknowledged that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed criminal charges against General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Masemola’s first court appearance is scheduled for April.





Masemola is expected to appear in court over his alleged involvement in the controversial R360 million SAPS health services tender linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.





The case forms part of a broader investigation into irregular procurement within the police.





The President’s office also noted the recent arrests of 12 senior police officers tied to the same procurement investigation, signalling a deepening crackdown on corruption within the SAPS





In a brief statement, President Ramaphosa said he would address the situation “in accordance with the law” and emphasised his commitment along with that of the Minister of Police to preserving the stability and operational capability of the SAPS.





These developments underscore growing pressure on South Africa’s police leadership, as multiple inquiries and prosecutions reveal alleged corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the service.