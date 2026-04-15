🚨 RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS ROELF MEYER AS SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW US AMBASSADOR AFTER DIPLOMATIC FALL-OUT — CAN HE FIX RELATIONS WITH AMERICA OR IS THIS A DESPERATE MOVE?





South Africa finally has a new ambassador to the United States after months of uncertainty — and the choice is already dividing opinions.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed political veteran Roelf Meyer to take over the critical role in Washington, following a diplomatic crisis that left the position vacant.





📌 The background is explosive:

South Africa has been without a US ambassador since Ebrahim Rasool was removed after being declared persona non grata by US officials — a move that shocked many and raised serious questions about SA–US relations.





Now, all eyes are on Meyer 👇



👉 Can he repair damaged ties between Pretoria and Washington?

👉 Is he the right man for such a high-stakes diplomatic mission?

👉 Or is this just a political recycling of old faces?





Supporters argue Meyer brings experience, negotiation skills, and deep political knowledge — especially from his role in South Africa’s transition era.





But critics are not convinced:

💥 Some say South Africa needs fresh leadership, not old politicians

💥 Others question whether relations with the US can even be repaired at this point





This appointment comes at a crucial time when trade, diplomacy, and global positioning are under pressure — meaning the stakes couldn’t be higher.





💬 Do you think Roelf Meyer can rebuild South Africa’s relationship with the United States — or is this appointment already a mistake?