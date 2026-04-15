🚨 RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS ROELF MEYER AS SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW US AMBASSADOR AFTER DIPLOMATIC FALL-OUT — CAN HE FIX RELATIONS WITH AMERICA OR IS THIS A DESPERATE MOVE?
South Africa finally has a new ambassador to the United States after months of uncertainty — and the choice is already dividing opinions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed political veteran Roelf Meyer to take over the critical role in Washington, following a diplomatic crisis that left the position vacant.
📌 The background is explosive:
South Africa has been without a US ambassador since Ebrahim Rasool was removed after being declared persona non grata by US officials — a move that shocked many and raised serious questions about SA–US relations.
Now, all eyes are on Meyer 👇
👉 Can he repair damaged ties between Pretoria and Washington?
👉 Is he the right man for such a high-stakes diplomatic mission?
👉 Or is this just a political recycling of old faces?
Supporters argue Meyer brings experience, negotiation skills, and deep political knowledge — especially from his role in South Africa’s transition era.
But critics are not convinced:
💥 Some say South Africa needs fresh leadership, not old politicians
💥 Others question whether relations with the US can even be repaired at this point
This appointment comes at a crucial time when trade, diplomacy, and global positioning are under pressure — meaning the stakes couldn’t be higher.
💬 Do you think Roelf Meyer can rebuild South Africa’s relationship with the United States — or is this appointment already a mistake?