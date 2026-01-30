Ramaphosa Extends Nkabinde Inquiry Deadline to June 2026



President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline for the completion of the Nkabinde Inquiry into the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions, pushing the date to 30 June 2026.



The inquiry, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, was established in September 2025 in terms of section 12(6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.





It was initially expected to conclude by 30 January 2026, but the Presidency says delays in the commencement of proceedings necessitated the extension.





Justice Nkabinde is assisted by Advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and attorney Matshego Ramagaga. The inquiry’s findings will be submitted to the President upon completion.