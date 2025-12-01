Ramaphosa Hits Back at Trump’s Claims as He Addresses the nation — “South Africa Will Remain a Full G20 Member.”



President Ramaphosa has responded firmly after Donald Trump claimed that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in the United States.





He reminded the nation that South Africa is a founding member of the G20, meaning it participates in its own right — not by invitation, and not at anyone’s discretion.





Ramaphosa also rejected Trump’s repeated claims about so-called “genocide against Afrikaners” and “land seizures,” calling them untrue statements driven by a sustained disinformation campaign from individuals and groups both locally and abroad.





He emphasised that despite recent tensions, South Africa remains a friend of the American people, recalling the strong solidarity the U.S. showed during the struggle against apartheid and how America’s Bill of Rights inspired our own Constitution.





Ramaphosa said SA will continue to engage the U.S. government with dignity, respect, and as an equal sovereign nation, stressing that the relationship between the two countries is built on shared values, common interests, and a commitment to improving the lives of both nations’ citizens.





He warned that those spreading false information are damaging South Africa’s national interests, threatening jobs, and weakening ties with one of our most important global partners.



Do you think the relationship between South Africa and the US can ever be fixed?