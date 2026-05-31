RAMAPHOSA IMPEACHMENT DRAMA DEEPENS AS OPPOSITION PARTIES FIGHT FOR CONTROL OF INQUIRY COMMITTEE, PUTTING THE PRESIDENT’S POLITICAL FUTURE UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT





A major political battle is unfolding in Parliament as opposition parties push to play a leading role in the impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa. The fight is now centered on who will chair the committee that could oversee one of the most significant political processes facing the President.





According to reports, the ANC is facing growing pressure as opposition parties intensify efforts to ensure that one of their representatives leads the committee. Political analysts believe the choice of chairperson could influence how the inquiry is managed and how evidence and witnesses are handled during proceedings.





The impeachment process has become a key political battleground, with opposition parties arguing that the inquiry must be independent and free from any perception of political interference. The ANC, meanwhile, is expected to use its parliamentary strength to protect its interests during the process.





The development comes at a time when South Africa’s political landscape remains highly contested, with parties already looking ahead to future elections and positioning themselves for influence within Parliament.





While an impeachment inquiry does not automatically mean removal from office, the process could have significant political consequences depending on its findings and recommendations.