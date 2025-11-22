Ramaphosa opens historic G20 Summit on African soil, declaring “Africa is not a guest”



President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday, marking a historic first for the continent and immediately positioning Africa as a central architect of a new global agenda.





The convening of the world’s most powerful economic forum on African soil for the first time was framed by President Ramaphosa not merely as a change of venue, but as a fundamental shift in the global power structure.





“Africa is not a guest. We are global partners,” President Ramaphosa declared in a commanding opening address that drew strong applause from assembled heads of state, global institution leaders, and delegates. “Africa stands here not as an observer but as a global partner shaping the future of humanity.”





His statement set a definitive tone for what is anticipated to be one of the most critical G20 summits in recent years, set against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and intensifying economic pressures.





President Ramaphosa outlined a clear and urgent tripartite agenda for the summit, directly challenging long-standing global inequities.





On Financial Reform, he issued a stark warning against the structures that have long constrained developing nations. He argued that emerging economies can no longer be held back by “unfair lending structures and unsustainable debt burdens,” signalling a push for a overhaul of international finance.





Turning to Climate Action, the South African leader drew a direct line between historical responsibility and present-day crisis. He demanded that climate commitments be “credible, funded and implemented,” highlighting the cruel paradox that Africa, which contributes the least to global emissions, endures some of its most severe consequences.





Finally, on Digital Transformation, Ramaphosa identified the digital divide as a new and dangerous driver of inequality. He urged his fellow leaders to ensure that technology evolves into a universal “tool for empowerment, not exclusion.”





The opening ceremony was a powerful assertion of Africa’s arrival as a central force in global governance. Ramaphosa st