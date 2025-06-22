Ramaphosa urges immediate Israel-Iran dialogue to end conflict



President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for urgent diplomatic talks between Israel and Iran to halt the escalating war that began on June 13, 2025, with Israel’s surprise strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.





Speaking at an event marking the Constitutional Court’s 30-year anniversary, Ramaphosa stressed that “peacemaking is the only way” to prevent further devastation and global economic fallout.





The conflict, marked by Iran’s retaliatory strikes, has heightened fears of a broader regional crisis.





Ramaphosa condemned Israel’s actions as violations of international law and expressed deep concern over civilian casualties.





South Africa, a vocal advocate for peaceful resolutions, reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue to de-escalate tensions.





As global leaders watch closely, Ramaphosa’s plea underscores the urgent need for diplomacy to avert further catastrophe in the Middle East.