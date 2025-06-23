Ramaphosa urges peace as U.S. strikes Iran’s nuclear sites



President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm and dialogue following U.S. airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22, 2025.





The strikes, which U.S. President Donald Trump hailed as a “spectacular military success,” targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, escalating tensions in the volatile Middle East.





Speaking through his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa expressed South Africa’s “deep concern” over the U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict.





He urged all parties Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran to pursue a UN-led resolution, including inspections of Iran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear capabilities, to de-escalate the crisis. “South Africa had hoped President Trump would prioritize dialogue to foster peace,” Magwenya said.





Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty, vowing a “proportionate response” while maintaining its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.





The whole world now watches closely as the risk of further escalation looms, with Ramaphosa’s call for diplomacy echoing a global plea for restraint.