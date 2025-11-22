Ramaphosa Will Not Hand G20 Presidency to US Junior Diplomat Amid Trump’s Boycott, Says Spokesperson





“The president will not hand over to a Charge d’Affaires,” stated presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.



 This statement follows the US announcement that it would boycott this weekend’s Johannesburg summit and send a low-ranking temporary chargé d’affaires to receive the G20 presidency handover at the high-level ceremonial event.





The presidency of the G20 passed to South Africa from Brazil on December 1, 2024. At the end of November 2025, Pretoria is scheduled to transfer it to the US.

The refusal responds to what Pretoria views as a diplomatic downgrade by the Trump administration, which previously cited human rights concerns as the reason for boycotting the summit, according to South African media.





The diplomatic standoff continues as the US has reportedly cautioned against issuing a joint statement from the Johannesburg gathering, though South Africa maintains the summit will proceed regardless of American participation.