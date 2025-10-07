Breaking news



Ramaphosa wins appeal reinstating King Misuzulu’s recognition





President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully overturned a December 2023 ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that nullified his recognition of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as AmaZulu King.





The original judgment had found that the President failed to initiate the legally required investigative process when objections were raised about the succession, and ordered that his recognition be set aside and a review committee be established.





Now, with the appeal granted, Misuzulu’s status as King is reinstated.