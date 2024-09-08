RAMPANT MISMANAGEMENT OF SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER BY THE UPND GOVT SADDENS SP



….says recent reports indicate that there are ghost beneficiaries under the scheme



Lusaka… Sunday September 8, 2024



Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali has expressed concern that the real beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer scheme are not benefiting from the programme.



Dr. Musumali claim that there are ghost beneficiaries under the scheme accusing government officials of engaging in corrupt practices.



He said the vulnerable people who are supposed to benefit from the programme are not benefiting because some officials are pocketing the funds.



“Under the social cash transfer, the latest reports are that there are ghost beneficiaries. That the leaders in this government at provincial level under the ministry of community development are benefiting from this system with their allies. The real beneficiaries are being left out,” he said.



“We are dealing with a corrupt government. And we don’t see concrete action that deals squarely with corruption. This problem is countrywide and it’s not delt with and we believe they are tolerating it. This is painful because it deals with the most vulnerable people in communities,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Musumali has urged Laura Miti to speak for the people whose human rights have been severely abused by this government.



“I was reading something, an article from Laura Miti. And this article from Laura Miti, according to one of the commentators was below the belt. The article was about Fred M’membe and again the timing is aligned to these attacks on the Socialist Party. As the Socialist Party we believe in the freedom of of expression. In as much as we don’t believe in Laura Miti what she says, and we think that she is biased, but we would go to extrems to protect her freedom of expression. She is a Zambian and she has the right to say something,” he said.



“You have been given the responsibility that deals with human rights, we want to hear you categorically and explicitly talk about the human rights abuses that are increasing in the country. We don’t want to wait for reports from the Americans, the International Agencies for the abuses that are going on here in our country.”



He said as someone coming from an NGO, a lot of people expect Ms Miti to speak for the people and protect their rights.



“Your analysis is out of fabrication. And the danger of fabrication is that when you mention certain facts, but turn them around people may believe them. We will not sit and not take position and defend ourselves just like you have done for others,” said Dr Musumali.



“You have accused M’membe of going into politics to seek revenge, that is cheap. To revenge against who? At the begining you were saying he was there to revenge against ECL. Now that President Lungu is no longer there, you are now saying he is there to revenge against HH. What is there for comrade Fred M’membe to revenge against HH?”