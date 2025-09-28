BREAKING NEWS..!



RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA AND GIVEN LUBINDA EXPELLED



By the Editor Zambia



THE Patriotic Front (PF) council of elders have, with immediate effect, expelled the faction president Given Lubinda and secretary general Raphael Nakachinda from the cracking former ruling party.





The move to expel Nakachinda and Lubinda was arrived at during a heated meeting on the night of 27th September, 2025.





The PF council of elders resolved to expel the two following their unlawful use of the party constitution against senior members.



The elders are of the view that this is a critical moment when the party needs unity and peace adding that former secretary general Davies Mwila who was earlier reported to have been expelled from the party by Nakachinda was one of the key founders of the former ruling party and can not just be expelled by a “newcomer,” such as Nakachinda.





At a meeting held at former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s house in Silverest, the elders also agreed to expel the faction party leader Given Lubinda for teaming up with Nakachinda in their attempts to destroy the PF.





The council of elders described the two as the “Zambezi guys,” a term coined to describe politicians who hail from Southern, North Western, Western and Central provinces and who are mostly members of, or connected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





The so-called elders have since appointed Lundazi member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda to act as both secretary general and party president of the vanquished former ruling party.



Ms Nyirenda will act as party president until the general conference elects a new leader.



Meanwhile, the elders have resolved to report Nakachinda to the police for allegedly selling the party.





The elders want Nakachinda arrested, claiming they have indisputable evidence of his criminal activities.





Nakachinda is accused of grossly abusing party resources.



In the meeting, there were three unidentified men. Others who attended the meeting were Jean Kapata, Sylvia Chalikosa, and Prof. Nkandu Luo.





The original council of elders comprise; Mrs. Inonge Wina, Hon. Ng’onga Mukupa, Dr. Dennis Wanchinga, Amb. Paul Lumbi and Amb. Fidelis Kapoka.