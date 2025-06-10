RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA’S BAIL SHOULD BE REVOKED



I am appealing to the government of Zambia to take serious interest in Raphael Nakachinda’s claims that former President Edgar Lungu was poisoned. Given that Nakachinda has been closely associated with the former president, such statements should be treated with the seriousness they deserve.





Nakachinda has gone further to make seditious remarks while in South Africa. President Lungu was visited during his stay there by high-profile leaders, including the current President of South Africa, the former president, and other dignitaries. So, at what point exactly was President Lungu poisoned?





If Nakachinda cannot substantiate these claims, then the courts should consider revoking his pending bail. He was previously arrested, tried, and convicted for seditious behavior and now he is repeating the same conduct. Has he learned any lesson? Is he remorseful? Absolutely not.





President Edgar Lungu is receiving state privileges as a former head of state not as a member of PF, the Tonse Alliance, or UKA. Therefore, individuals like Mr. Nakachinda,Sean Tembo and Mr. Lubinda should act responsibly. Making such inflammatory and unverified statements only serves to incite unrest and undermine national unity.





We had hoped that after losing power, the PF would reflect on its past arrogance and governance failures. But with every passing day, some of its members continue to prove to the nation that they were never suited for National leadership.





Under the PF administration, the kind of drama you’re displaying today would have landed many of you behind bars or worse, cost lives. We witnessed how the PF regime gunned down innocent citizens, including Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers Shimuzhila, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, and many others. When these citizens were killed in cold blood Mr. Given Lubinda was the justice Minister, Mr. Nakachinda was a minister and the duo didn’t do anything to save the victims. Whilst Mr. Nakachinda and Mr. Lubinda were senior government officials, the PF administration managed to hide the killer of Lawrence Banda.





If this were still your time, that Secretariat would have been shut down without hesitation. And yet, today, you have the audacity to treat President Hakainde Hichilema with disrespect, as though he were a fool.





PF, you are the last group that should speak on issues of justice. Your record speaks for itself you committed unspeakable acts in this country. However, this is a time of mourning. If you wish to play politics, at least wait until we have laid President Lungu to rest.Afterwards, we will respond case by case, with facts and evidence.





President Hakainde Hichilema has acted responsibly and respectfully by declaring national mourning for his predecessor. That should be commended.





Let me also remind those who are overly zealous—there will be no room for lawlessness. If anyone intends to cause disorder during the funeral procession, be prepared to watch it from behind bars. Let President Lungu be mourned with the dignity and honor of befitting a former president of the Republic.



Sikaile C Sikaile

Independent Aspiring MP 2026