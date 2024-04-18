Rapper NBA YoungBoy arrested

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy, who has been living in Utah on house arrest while facing felony gun charges, has been arrested again, this time for drug, weapon, and other charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday evening.

He is charged with 20 counts each of procuring or attempting to procure a drug/prescription, forgery, identity fraud, and a count each of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of controlled substances, and pattern of unlawful activity.

Gaulden was living in his compound in Utah on house arrest while awaiting trial in Baton Rouge. The 24-year-old currently faces a felony gun charge in a federal weapons case. Another felony gun charge was dismissed by a judge in March.

His case stems from a 2020 music video recorded near an abandoned lot on Chippewa Street. Baton Rouge police swarmed the video shoot and rounded up Gaulden and 15 others after officers received a tip about people with guns. He’s set to be tried starting July 15.

Gaulden was also charged with two attempted first-degree murder counts for a November 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street. One of the charges was later dismissed and the other reduced to aggravated assault with a firearm.

In August 2017 Gaulden, at the time 17 years old, received a suspended 10-year prison term and three years of active supervised probation for his role in the shooting.