Rapper Offset had a warrant for his arrest recalled just weeks before he was shot outside a casino in Florida

Offset had a warrant for his arrest recalled just weeks before he was shot outside a casino in Florida, according to court documents.

The rapper, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, had the warrant issued in late January after failing to appear at an arraignment in Los Angeles. A judge later recalled the warrant on February 26 after he appeared in court with his lawyer and pleaded not guilty.

The case relates to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery stemming from an alleged incident in March 2025 at a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. The warrant had initially carried a bond set at $20,000.

Shortly after resolving the court issue, Offset was involved in a separate incident this week, where he was shot outside the Hard Rock casino in Florida. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.