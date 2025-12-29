Rapper SLAPDEE says he would do a political song again despite receiving ‘horrible’ backlash that made him lose deals, money, credibility, and awards.

“Looking back, I dont regret it, I’ll do it again, and again, and again,”he said.

Slapdee said he did it after consulting with his family, who encouraged him to ‘do it for his kids.’

■ “It put me in some mini depression,” he said but argued that doing a political song doesn’t imply he shares the same ideology as the party, but it is just business.

The backlash came after releasing ABWELELEPO with fellow label mates BOBBY EAST and NEZ LONG, a PF campaign song in 2021, despite saying he would never do one.