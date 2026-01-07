Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine surrenders to Brooklyn jail to serve 3-month sentence

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, turned himself in on Tuesday, January 6, to the same Brooklyn jail where Nicolás Maduro and his wife are currently being held.

He arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park at 2 p.m. which was the prearranged surrender time.

The rapper will serve 90 days behind bars.

Hernandez was sentenced to three months behind bars for violating the terms of his supervised release.

He was indicted in 2018 in a federal racketeering case that targeted members of a criminal group with whom he worked.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy and other charges, he testified against members of the group for leniency.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was accompanied by streamer, Adin Ross when he surrendered to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, January 6, 2025 (ET) afternoon to begin his three-month jail sentence.

His attorney says Hernandez expects to be segregated from the general population, likely in the same section of the federal detention center as high profile inmates like Maduro and Luigi Mangione.

The rapper is looking forward to serving his sentence, getting this part of his life behind him and resume his music career, his attorney said.

Before saying goodbye to the world for the next 90 days, Tekashi 6ix9ine did an almost two-hour-long live stream on Adin’s channel.

In the live stream, Tekashi 6ix9ine could be seen surrounded by friends as they joined him for the send-off. Content creator, Stephen Deleonardis even helped cut off the rapper’s ankle monitor during the live stream.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine surrenders to Brooklyn jail to serve three-month sentence