Rapper The Game calls for Diddy and R.Kelly to be released from prison

During his birthday party on Friday, November 28, West Coast rapper, The Game, grabbed the mic at a certain point and called for the release of Sean “Diddy” Combs and R. Kelly.

“Ay, since nobody else gon’ say it. Hey man, free Kells, n***a,” The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was heard saying in a video posted by TMZ on X (formerly Twitter). The 46-year-old also made those comments as the DJ was getting ready to play R. Kelly’s Bump N’ Grind song.

“Free that na,” The Game added. “Free Diddy … Free all the freaky homies, I don’t give a f*ck. Some baby oil and some pee pee, free the guys … It’s my birthday, na. I don’t see nothing wrong with freeing the guys.”

Combs, 56, is serving his 50-month conviction at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Bad Boy Records founder was handed the punishment after a jury found him guilty of prostitution-related charges. Judge Arun Subramanian also fined him $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release at a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Friday, October 3. Combs had faced up to 20 years behind bars.

Combs was initially expected to complete his federal prison sentence on May 8, 2028. But inmate records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons indicate that his release date has now been extended to June 4, 2028, PEOPLE reported.

Combs’ son, King Combs, however, recently told TMZ that that the embattled music executive could be released in time for the holidays.

King, 27, provided an update on his father’s condition while talking to TMZ at LAX. When asked if he spoke to his father often, King answered in the affirmative.

King also later stated that his father was “doing good” and he was going to be home “soon.” Elsewhere in their conversation, the Diddy Free rapper said his father could even be home before the holidays when he was asked if they were going to do anything special during Thanksgiving or Christmas to honor him.

R. Kelly, 58, on the other hand, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2022 after he was found guilty of all nine counts against him in his high-profile sex trafficking case. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly read the sentence in a Brooklyn courtroom after several of Kelly’s victims had addressed him at the hearing.

Kelly had been accused of grooming and sexually abusing women and underage girls. The charges included one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for the purpose of sex. Nine women and two men appeared in court to testify against the singer, claiming that he sexually abused them.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, denied all the charges against him. But prosecutors accused him of being a predator who used his fame and influence to attract fans into his circle, where he would demand them to either obey him or be punished. After six weeks, his sex-trafficking trial in New York came to a close in September 2021.