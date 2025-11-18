Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Says They Broke $6M Settlement

Ray J has hit back at Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner with a countersuit, accusing them of breaking a $6 million settlement and using the legal system for publicity rather than addressing any real defamation. He is seeking damages and wants their defamation case dismissed.

In his November 13 filing, Ray J, also known as William Ray Norwood Jr., denied all defamation claims made by Kardashian and Jenner. He called their lawsuit “a public relations charade” and said it was about “publicity, power, and punishment” rather than any real harm. Ray J claims they are upset he “no longer wants to play along with their tall tale,” according to People.

The dispute revolves around a sex tape recorded in 2003. Ray J says the tape was consensual and that he and Kardashian discussed releasing it in 2006, with Jenner overseeing the process. Licensing agreements with Vivid Entertainment led to the tape’s release in 2007, and Ray J claims Kardashian and Jenner staged fake lawsuits and leaked a false $5 million settlement to generate attention.

Ray J’s filing also targets Kardashian’s Hulu series, The Kardashians. He alleges that in 2022, Kardashian, Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Ye (Kanye West) made false statements on the show, including claims of sexual assault and extortion. Ray J says he confronted Kardashian online but refused to join another “false story” about removing the tape from the internet.

The 2023 settlement allegedly required Kardashian and Jenner to pay $6 million and avoid further public references to the tape. Ray J claims they violated this agreement during the show’s third season, prompting his countersuit for breach of contract. He is seeking $1 million in damages, plus interest, attorney fees, and any additional relief deemed proper.

Kardashian and Jenner originally sued Ray J in October over comments he made on TMZ and Twitch comparing their actions to RICO charges. Ray J maintains his remarks were either off-camera or minor and excused by their own breaches. Their lawyer dismissed the countersuit as “disjointed” and predicted Ray J would lose.