Ray J files lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Ray J is countersuing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after they filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

On Thursday, the “One Wish” singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., filed a cross-complaint against the mother-daughter duo alleging breach of contract over a preexisting agreement to never publicly discuss his s£x tape with Kardashian.

In the complaint, which has been reviewed by EW, Norwood’s attorneys claim that the singer previously took legal action against Kardashian and Jenner in 2023. The singer alleges that Kardashian created “fresh fake S£x Tape ‘controversy'” to promote The Kardashian on Hulu in 2021 in which the All’s Fair star claimed that Norwood sexually assaulted her and gave a different sex tape to his “former manager.”

Norwood says that after entering mediation, Kardashian agreed to pay him $6 million, and that all of the involved parties agreed to “refrain” from “any further public reference to the S£x Tape,” which included references on The Kardashians. He claims that the mediation also resulted in an agreement that Kardashian and Norwood “cannot disparage each other,” and that their agreement “constitutes the settlement of all past, current, or future disputes” between them.

The singer alleges that one month after reaching the agreement, two episodes of season 3 of The Kardashians contained multiple references to the sex tape, thus breaching their contract.

The complaint claims that Kardashian and Jenner “insisted” that the agreement didn’t cover season 3, since those episodes were filmed prior to the final agreement, and also alleges that they “tried to coax” Norwood into “signing an amendment” to the agreement, which he declined.

Kardashian and Jenner sued Norwood claiming defamation in October, citing his comments to TMZ (“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it”) and in a Twitch livestream (“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is ’bout to be crazy”) as defamatory.

In his countersuit, Norwood claims that the reality stars “materially and substantially breached” their prior agreement, as “the Agreement does not allow Kardashian and Jenner to push their propaganda publicly in a lawsuit.”

The singer also claims in the complaint that Jenner arranged for Kardashian and Norwood to sign agreements with porn company Vivid Entertainment, which eventually released the sex tape as Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007. (Norwood previously claimed that Jenner orchestrated the s£x tape’s release with Kardashian’s help in 2022, which the reality matriarch denied in a Late Late Show lie detector test.)

He alleges that Kardashian filed “a bogus lawsuit” against Vivid “to create buzz” for the s£x tape, and that her public claims that she “did not intend, authorize or consent to the distribution” were “lies.”

His complaint later connects that alleged Vivid agreement to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

“Norwood saw parallels between RICO and Kardashian’s and Jenner’s conspiracy with Vivid to release and lie about the Sex Tape as well as Cross-Defendants’ conspiracy to trick him into signing the Agreement before broadcasting further content about the Sex Tape,” the complaint says. “Norwood considered whether he should bring his own lawsuit against Kardashian and Jenner under the civil RICO statute and whether they would be prosecuted for RICO violations.”

Norwood is seeking at least $1 million in damages, as well as a judicial declaration of relief from Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit.