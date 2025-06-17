Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

RDA reschedules road closure of Leopards Hil Road after ECL’s family complains





The family of Zambia’s Sixth President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was alerted about the planned temporary closure of the Leopards Hill road from Saturday, 21st June 2025, from Crossroad Shopping Mall to 7km ahead.





This meant that the remains of the late President would not be taken and lie-in-state in Chifwema from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.





However after further negotiations between the family and State, RDA has been persuaded to begin the rehabilitation of the road and closure of the road next week on 28th June 2025.

Thank you. Twalumba.