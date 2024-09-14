REACTION TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS TO PARLIAMENT ON 13TH SEPTEMBER 2024



By Sunday Chilufya Chanda



President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament on 13th September 2024 touched on several key areas of national development, offering a broad vision for Zambia’s future while reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing immediate challenges. However, while the address outlined significant aspirations, certain gaps remain that require a more nuanced approach to ensure inclusive and sustainable progress.



Positive Aspects



1. Infrastructure Development and Industrialization:



The President reiterated his government’s focus on infrastructure development, particularly in areas such as roads, railways, and energy, with a clear intent to drive industrialization. This aligns with Zambia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the country as a regional economic hub. The commitment to revitalize key railway lines, like TAZARA and the Lobito Corridor, demonstrates foresight in reducing transport costs for goods and integrating Zambia into regional trade routes.



Industrialization, coupled with green growth initiatives, is another area of focus, as the President highlighted the need to harness scientific research and promote the adoption of climate-smart technologies in agriculture. His mention of early maturing, pest-tolerant, and high-yielding seed varieties reflects an awareness of climate challenges, crucial in a nation where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy.



2. Constitutional Amendments:



The President’s call for constitutional amendments to cure inherent lacunae shows his administration’s willingness to foster legal reforms that better align with the aspirations of the people. His emphasis on a least-cost, efficient, and credible process indicates a focus on facilitating constitutional reforms that do not become a burden on the national treasury. This is a significant step toward establishing a legal framework that reflects the nation’s evolving needs.



Yes! the Constitution has so many lacunas.



No! the President did not say he wants to remain in Office for 8 or 9 yes!



3. Support for Innovation and SMEs:



The proposed enhancement of the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research, alongside the revision of the legal framework to facilitate venture capital funding for innovators, highlights the government’s recognition of innovation as a key driver for economic growth. This is further bolstered by plans to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which play a vital role in job creation and economic diversification.



4. Rural Development Initiatives:



The President’s mention of rural infrastructure development, including road networks and increased access to electricity, is crucial for fostering equitable development. His focus on expanding rural connectivity addresses the long-standing urban-rural divide, which has hampered inclusive economic growth for decades. For example, out of the four Chiefdoms in Kanchibiya Constituency, one Chiefdom has zero electricity access.



Areas of Concern and Recommendations



1. Timelines and Implementation:



While the President outlined several infrastructure projects and industrialization plans, the lack of specific timelines and detailed action plans raises concerns about how and when these goals will be achieved. For example, while the government is committed to expanding rural electrification and upgrading road networks, clearer timelines are needed to measure progress and ensure accountability.



Recommendation:



The government should provide detailed timelines for infrastructure projects and create an independent monitoring mechanism to track progress, ensuring these initiatives are implemented efficiently.



2. Social Services Balance:



There is a risk that the government’s emphasis on industrialization and infrastructure could overshadow critical investments in social services such as healthcare, education, and water supply. These sectors are especially vulnerable in rural areas, where poverty levels are highest.



Recommendation:



A balanced approach is necessary, where investment in industrialization is paralleled by equally strong investments in social services. This will ensure that the benefits of economic growth are felt across all sectors and regions.



3. Challenges in Realizing Green Growth and Climate Change Mitigation:



While the President mentioned climate-smart agriculture and sustainable industrialization, the specifics of how these would be implemented were not fully articulated. Given Zambia’s vulnerability to climate change, ensuring that all infrastructure and industrial projects are climate-resilient is paramount.



Recommendation:



The government should integrate comprehensive climate resilience strategies into its infrastructure and agricultural projects to safeguard long-term growth. Engaging local communities in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts would further enhance sustainability.



4. Over-reliance on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs):



PPPs can be instrumental in infrastructure development, but they also pose risks, particularly if the terms are not transparent or if projects prioritize private profits over public welfare. The concern here is that private companies may prioritize their returns at the expense of long-term affordability and access for ordinary citizens.



Recommendation:



The government should ensure transparency in PPP agreements and introduce safeguards that protect the public interest, especially in sectors such as energy and infrastructure, where public access is critical.



5. Addressing Constitutional Amendments Beyond Politics:



The President’s commitment to constitutional reform is commendable, but it is essential that these amendments are not viewed as politically motivated and they must in fact become politically motivated. Constitutional amendments should aim to genuinely address gaps in governance, enhance civic participation, and uphold the rights of all Zambians, rather than serve as tools for political convenience.



Recommendation:



While the process seeks to build on what previous constitutional review processes have already laid as a foundation, the government should actively involve civil society, legal experts, and the broader public in the constitutional reform process, ensuring that the resulting document reflects the aspirations of all Zambians and not just the political elite.



Conclusion



President Hichilema’s address outlined an ambitious vision for Zambia’s future, touching on crucial areas such as infrastructure, industrialization, constitutional reform, and rural development, among others. However, success will largely depend on the government’s ability to provide clearer timelines, ensure transparency, and balance industrial growth with social welfare. By addressing these pitfalls and embracing a more inclusive approach, Zambia can chart a course toward sustainable development that benefits all citizens, from urban centres to rural communities.



(The Author is Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency in Muchinga Province).