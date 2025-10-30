Real Madrid and Super League promoters seek over $4bn in damages from UEFA

Real Madrid and the Super League promoters are demanding more than $4 billion in damages from UEFA, accusing European football’s governing body of unlawfully blocking the breakaway competition, a source confirmed to AFP on Thursday, October 30.

The move follows a decision by a Spanish court on Wednesday, which dismissed UEFA’s appeal relating to the case and sided with the Super League’s backers.

The Super League, unveiled in 2021 by 12 of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, collapsed within days after massive backlash from fans, particularly in England, and threats of sanctions from UEFA and FIFA.

In December 2023, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that UEFA’s and FIFA’s attempt to block the Super League violated European competition law. A Spanish judge later determined that the two governing bodies had “prevented free competition”, accusing them of anti-competitive conduct and abuse of dominant position in European football.

The Madrid court also rejected appeals from La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation, clearing the way for the Super League organisers to pursue financial claims.

A22 Sports Management, the company promoting the Super League, said it regretted UEFA’s refusal to engage in meaningful reform despite “months of discussions.” The firm stated that it had “no other choice” but to seek compensation for the damages incurred.

“After years of legal proceedings, UEFA can no longer ignore binding court decisions,” said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart. “By abusing their monopoly and preventing new initiatives, they have caused substantial damages to numerous clubs, players, and other stakeholders across Europe.”

Despite the ruling, UEFA maintains that its current regulatory framework remains valid. In a statement sent to AFP, the organisation said: “This ruling does not validate the abandoned Super League project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA’s current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force. These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.”

Real Madrid, however, celebrated the outcome, calling it a significant legal victory that confirmed UEFA had “seriously infringed the European Union’s free competition rules” by abusing its power.

“The club will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from UEFA,” the Spanish giants said in an official statement.