Real Madrid’s Toni Kross announces retirement

Esteemed midfielder of Real Madrid Toni Kroos, is set to retire after Euro 2024.

Kross anounced his official retirement on his twitter page with opening words that read, “As I always say, Real Madrid is and will be my last club” earlier today and was later officially confirmed by the club on their Twitter page.

“July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me.

But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one.

At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship”. “I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own.

My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!” the tweet read.

He joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich in a transfer worth €25 million.

Since then, he has been an integral part of the team’s midfield, known for his vision, passing, creativity, and set-piece ability.

Kroos has helped Real Madrid to a period of sustained success, including winning four La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, three of which were won consecutively from 2016 to 2018.

He has been selected in the FIFPro World11 and UEFA Team of the Year multiple times, reflecting his status as one of the best midfielders.

During his tenure, Kroos has been celebrated for his calm demeanor on the field, his ability to control the pace of the game, and his precision in passing.

As Kroos approaches the end of his career, his legacy at Real Madrid is firmly established, with numerous trophies and personal.