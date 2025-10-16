REASON WHY HARRY KALABA NEVER GOT ALONG WITH EDGAR LUNGU





By Chilufya Kasonde



The political rift between former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) has long intrigued political observers. While many have speculated on ideological differences or policy disputes, insiders reveal that the fallout had more to do with ego, ambition, and mistrust than with principles.





When Zambia lost its fifth Republican President, Michael Chilufya Sata, in 2014, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) was plunged into chaos. The succession battle that followed split the party into factions. Among those who played a crucial role in Edgar Lungu’s rise to power was none other than Harry Kalaba, then one of the influential young leaders in the PF government.





However, according to sources close to the events, Kalaba’s support for Lungu came with expectations. He reportedly hoped to be rewarded with the Vice-Presidency, a position that eventually went to Inonge Wina. The appointment is said to have deeply unsettled Kalaba, whose frustration soon turned into quiet resentment.





“He felt sidelined and unappreciated after playing a role in rallying support for ECL,” one former PF insider said. “From that point on, his relationship with the President became strained. He made no secret of his disappointment.”





President Lungu, sensing the growing tension, initially withheld a Cabinet position for Kalaba, allegedly after being warned of his growing bitterness. But in what sources describe as an act of reconciliation, ECL later appointed him as Minister of Foreign Affairs, demonstrating his forgiving nature.





Kalaba’s tenure at Foreign Affairs, however, was not without controversy. He gained a reputation for assertiveness — at times bordering on arrogance — and his handling of the Sahrawi diplomatic issue reportedly angered both local and international partners. Those close to State House at the time say that this episode was the final straw, leading to a complete breakdown in trust between Kalaba and President Lungu.





Feeling cornered, Kalaba resigned from government in 2018, citing rampant corruption — ironically among the same individuals with whom he would later collaborate in opposition circles. His resignation was widely seen as a political maneuver rather than an act of conviction.





In the years that followed, Kalaba’s interactions with Lungu in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) further revealed the deep animosity between the two. Party insiders recount tense moments in meetings, where Kalaba would openly challenge and even raise his voice at Lungu, showing open defiance to the former Head of State.





One senior UKA member recalls a particularly emotional confrontation where Lungu was reduced to tears after Kalaba accused him of dishonesty during a heated debate. “It was humiliating,” the source said. “Kalaba has a strong personality, but his inability to show respect or restraint has cost him many allies.”





Today, as Kalaba continues to position himself among opposition ranks, political observers note that his greatest challenge may not be political structures or public appeal — but rather his own temperament and ego. His history of falling out with allies — from PF to UKA — paints a portrait of a politician who struggles to coexist within collective leadership.





For many within Zambia’s political class, the Kalaba–Lungu fallout serves as a cautionary tale — a reminder that in politics, ambition without humility can quickly turn allies into adversaries.