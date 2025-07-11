REASONS WHY EDGAR LUNGU’S GRAVE SHOULD REMAIN OPEN AND HIS BODY INTERRED IN EXILE.





By John Noel Lungu



The author agrees with Makebi Zulu that Edgar Lungu was a great man who cannot be buried before or without his story being told.





The author opines that the Lungu family are strong enough to face any kind of intimidation and will ensure that ECL’s story is explained even in his death.





Just like the people of Petauke were strong enough to send a strong message to the UPND that Zambia has no room for mediocrity , the Lungu family is under cultural obligation to reinforce that message.





Edgar as President was human ,was fallible and accepted his deficiencies most of which were perpetuated by circumstances beyond his control. All this was because he inherited a political party that had difficult optics.





The author reckons that there are justifiable legal , professional, ethical, cultural, diplomatic and political reasons why Edgar Lungu should be interred in South Africa.





As a student of anthropology the author feels the time is perfect to make reference to the previous Chief Mwanjawanthu who died on 17th of July 2004 in unexplained circumstances to an extent where there was no body viewing.





According to the Nsenga belief the Mwanjawanthu never dies, until his spirit of peace and love finds a perfect host.. If that host is not found the spirit continues to roam.. Equally Edgar Lungu’s spirit should be allowed to roam until the objectives of which he stood for are achieved.



From an ethical point of view, the government is not guaranteed any audience with the Lungu family. Like the legal adage says; He who seeks justice must come with clean hands. The UPND establishment are simply a bunch of immature ,arrogant and inexperienced negotiators who have a warped notion that Leadership is about using strength .





Edger Lungu was blocked from seeking medical attention and his benefits were stripped of. Worse still his family was blocked and taken to court on the very day he was supposed to be buried. Who would entertain such arrogance? This is the same arrogance that HH and his government has been exhibiting on several issues such as the creation of draconian and uncivilized laws that have stood in the way of the country’s democracy and progress





Edger Lungu died a hurt man . President Lungu was forced back into politics because he could not stand and watch his private and public family being unfairly persecuted and humiliated. ECL could also not watch democracy and human rights that he attempted to protect being destroyed.





For instance this is the first time this country is having a huge number of political fugitives seeking asylum in foreign countries. Edger’s burial in exile will be symbolistic of what is happening in Zambia. Everyone with seemingly divergent views is being labeled an enemy. Those with weak souls are succumbing to political blackmail. A country cannot be run on fear. That’s not the change we invested our resources in.





If his life was cut short before his objectives were achieved, allow Edgar to fight posthumously.



From a diplomatic point of view the government has committed a number of diplomatic blunders which will create further strains with the South African government.





Ramaphosa sent his Minister *of Foreign Affairs to convey information on what that government had decided based on the wishes of the Lungu family. Instead of respecting that route our government decided to take both the Lungu family and the South African government to court.





Edger Lungu’s story is also because it adds to the list of milestones that our country should always respect. As things stand , It appears that the political independence and the fight for multiparty politics are not strong enough to continue reminding us of our collective responsibility to protect our history, culture and democracy.





Edger Lungu’s career did not start and end with his law practicing license suspended. Edger Lungu’s career up to the time he became Head of State was more about humility, resilience and not losing hope. That story requires telling too.





Just like the story of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ could not carry any meaning until he rose from the dead and his grave was emptied





Edgar’s grave in Lusaka should remain empty as a stark reminder of the kind of political immaturity that Zambia has been subjected to over the past four years.and no one should be allowed to rob Edgar’ s story.





Perhaps burying Lungu in a foreign country will always serve as a strong reminder on the need to protect what our forefathers fought for..