RECENT EXPULSIONS OF PF MEMBERS ARE NULL AND VOID – CHITEME

PF faction Member of the Central Committee Alexander Chiteme says all recent suspensions and expulsions of PF members are null and void, owing to the injunction by the Kabwe High Court.

Earlier this month, the Given Lubinda-led PF faction held a conference and expelled several members, including Stephen Kampyongo, Francis Kapyanga, Brian Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Davies Chisopa, Lukas Simumba and Japhen Mwakalombe, for attending the Tonse Alliance faction elections.

Speaking when PF leaders met the PF Kitwe District leadership, Chiteme said the Patriotic Front made a mistake by reopening nominations for the party’s presidential elections.

He urged party members not to be afraid of supporting an aspiring presidential candidate of their choice.

“We are also still PF members. When the injunction was placed in Kabwe, it removed the locus standi for PF to act in any manner. So I’ll urge you that all the suspensions, all the expulsions that were done before that day are null and void. No one is going to come here in the name of PF to suspend [or] discipline anyone. The way we were in PF, that’s the way we still are, and we’re not choosing a candidate out of the PF. Brian Mundubile is still PF, ba SG [apparent reference to Davies Mwila] is still PF, and I am still MCC for PF. The issue that we unlocked in the PF was the presidential nominations. We agreed inside the party that we should have elections, and the people who had the bravery to stand when our beloved president ECL was alive, they pushed in their nominations,” said Chiteme.

“I should regret that the first mistake we made was to reopen the nominations. We should have stuck with the first nominations that we had. Simple and straightforward. If our mouths or anything will give us problems, we’re welcome to those problems. But we’re not going to put on brakes, we’re still going to move. Remember, PF is a movement, and the movement is going to be strong. Not one umbrella, but under the individuals that were put forward. So we shouldn’t be afraid that I am supporting Kambwili, Given Lubinda, Brian or Makebi. It is your constitutional right”.

Meanwhile, PF faction Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya said the Kitwe District leadership was rallying behind Brian Mundubile as president.

“We’ve come from far for us not to know where we’re going. All of us you’ve seen here are rallying behind BM8. You can’t hold our mouths. We’re not going backwards. You should go and tell the president that Kitwe members are not going back. We will be listening and doing what you leaders tell us. From today until August 13th, count us and others that in Kitwe, constituencies, wards have resolved to rally behind BM8,” said Chilufya in Bemba.

The meeting was attended by various PF leaders, including Davies Mwila.

News Diggers