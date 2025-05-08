RECLAIMING GLORY, UNITING FOR SUCCESS: THE FUTURE OF ZAMBIA FOOTBALL



As all roads lead to Kabwe for the FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting tomorrow, our message to the councilors and delegates is clear.





The future of Zambian football is in our hands, and the key to unlocking the development of our beautiful game is also in our hands.



Our beautiful game has lagged behind in many areas; the time has come for us to reclaim our nation’s position on the soccer scene at regional, continental, and global levels.





Our administration aims to restore unity, promote justice, transparency, accountability, and professionalism in football administration.



Every stakeholder, including players, coaches, referees, fans, and sponsors, will feel valued and included in the growth of our game.





Our vision is to create a united, transparent, and professionally managed football ecosystem that nurtures talent, strengthens local leagues, and restores Zambia’s dominance in African and global football.



-Uniting the Football Family: our administration shall unity the football family and work with everyone for the betterment of Zambia football.





We will also institute constitutional, institutional, and statutory reforms in line with FIFA statutes by the next Annual General Meeting (AGM). – Increasing Funding: We will endeavor to find sponsors to increase funding for football areas such as youth, club, infastructure development and national teams for both men and women.





-Grassroots Football: Our administration will prioritize support for grassroots football, recognizing it as the foundation for future football development.



-Meritorious Selection: We will ensure meritorious selection of players for national teams, employ and offer contracts to technical benches, and provide incentives for coaches and players.

-Education and Training: Massive education and training programs will be introduced for coaches, administrators, managers, referees, and other staff.





-Governance and Administration: Our administration will prioritize efficiency, transparency, and accountability in all disciplinary and legal processes. We will promote democracy, adhere to fundamental principles of democracy, and ensure prudent use of financial resources.



-Devolution and decentralization policies will be implemented at provincial and lower levels, with grants introduced for provincial associations.





-Broadcasting and Heritage: We will ensure that a minimum of 20% of television broadcasting rights are reserved and retained for local television networks, we shall also ensure that we secure a broadcasting deals that will offer good incertives for clubs with good picture quality.



A National Football Museum will be established to preserve Zambia’s football history, including iconic jerseys and trophies.





Together, we can build a football

system that our players, coaches, administrators and fans can be proud of.



With your vote and support, we shall transform FAZ into a model football association that not only dominates the region but earns global respect.





It is time for change. It is time for progress. It is time to unlock Zambia’s football potential.



Keith Mweemba

FAZ Presidential Candidate