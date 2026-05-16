RED DRAGON SURGES AHEAD: CHINA’S ECONOMIC MACHINE LEAVES AMERICA CHASING SHADOWS





The global balance of power is tilting east as China’s industrial and economic rise reaches staggering new heights, eclipsing the United States across manufacturing, infrastructure and energy.





Beijing now produces more cars every year than the US, Japan, Germany, India and South Korea combined, while its shipbuilding capacity is estimated to be more than 200 times larger than America’s. China is also installing more industrial robots annually than the rest of the world put together, powering a massive automation boom.





In 2025, China became the first nation in history to consume more than 10,000 terawatt-hours of electricity more than double US output. Its high-speed rail network has exploded beyond 50,000 kilometres, while America still has almost none.





From steel and batteries to solar panels and cement, China now dominates global industrial production. Shanghai’s mega-port handles more cargo than any US port, and Beijing has become the top trading partner for 157 nations.





The message is clear: China is no longer catching up to America it is rapidly redefining global economic supremacy.-Boldtruth