RED FLAGS AT SEA: SOUTH AFRICA TO STAGE NAVAL WAR GAMES WITH CHINA AND RUSSIA





South Africa is preparing to host major naval military exercises with China and Russia in January 2026, a move already stirring geopolitical waves far beyond its shores.





The drills will bring warships and military personnel from the three nations together in South African waters, showcasing joint maritime tactics, combat readiness and strategic cooperation.

While officials describe the exercises as routine defence collaboration, critics warn they could heighten global tensions, given ongoing rivalries between Western powers and the two global heavyweights, Beijing and Moscow.





The planned war games echo previous joint drills that drew international scrutiny, raising fresh questions about South Africa’s foreign policy posture and claims of neutrality.

As global fault lines harden, the sight of Chinese and Russian naval forces manoeuvring alongside South Africa’s fleet is likely to attract intense diplomatic and media attention.



Come 2026, all eyes will be on the high seas off South Africa’s coast.