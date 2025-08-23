RED LOCUSTS RETURN: WESTERN PROVINCE ON HIGH ALERT





NAIS- Western Province Agricultural Coordinator, Rodwell Muntanga, says the region is on high alert following the re-occurrence of Red Locusts, which pose a serious threat to crops and food security.





Mr. Muntanga confirmed to NAIS that Limulunga District has already been severely affected, with more districts likely to be impacted.





He has urged all Agricultural Camp and Block Officers across the province’s 16 districts to act immediately and report any sightings to help curb the spread.





Reports of locust presence in Sikongo and Kalabo are still being verified.



Meanwhile, Mongu District Agricultural Coordinator, Christabel Kakumbi, said the government has already secured funds to train officers in locust management.



Ms. Kakumbi further urged officers to submit timely and accurate reports to aid in monitoring and controlling the spread of the pest.



