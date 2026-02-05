RED MAP REJECTED! SUPREME COURT CLEARS CALIFORNIA PLAN AS DEMS EYE BIG GAINS

In a major political showdown, the US Supreme Court has given the green light to California’s voter-approved Prop 50 congressional map, brushing aside an emergency bid by the California Republican Party and the Trump administration to stop it in its tracks.



The high court refused to overturn a lower appeals court ruling, clearing the way for the new map to stand and handing Democrats a potential boost of up to five congressional seats. The decision marks a sharp setback for Republicans who had hoped to freeze the redraw ahead of November’s high-stakes election.



California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time celebrating, firing a direct shot at Donald Trump. Newsom said Trump had claimed he was “entitled” to five extra seats in Texas, accusing him of launching a nationwide redistricting war and losing it.



“This fight started with Trump,” Newsom declared. “He lost and he’ll lose again in November.”

Game on.