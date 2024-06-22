Reduce Cost of Food…let a bag be at least K100 for 25kg, ECL Tells HH

Reduce Cost of Food, ECL Tells HH

…let a bag be at least K100 for 25kgs…

Kitwe.

Former President Edgar Lungu, the sixth President of Zambia, has advised his successor, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to immediately cut down the price of the staple food, ‘mealie meal,’ or face the wrath of millions of starving Zambians. This call was made during a public rally in Kitwe attended by thousands of people.

“Bring down the price of Ubunga (mealie meal) to at least K100 because Zambians are starving and sleeping hungry,” former President Lungu said in front of an ecstatic, cheering, and electrified crowd. “You made promises of a ‘better life’ with timelines like ‘by 14 hrs prices will drop,’ but nothing has happened it was a lie.”

Former President Lungu, who rarely speaks directly about Mr. Hichilema, said, “This guy (HH) uwa chunsu (this one with an afro) has failed. It’s time to go. You can’t blame your predecessor for three years it’s too much. Zambians are starving and tired.”

Former President Lungu expressed his distress over the excruciating poverty levels and record high prices of mealie meal and fuel, insisting that conditions could be better for Zambians.

“I have returned to politics, and I’m better now, especially with my colleagues from UKA (United Kwacha Alliance),” Dr. Lungu said. “The difference between myself and this guy (HH) is I listen, he doesn’t. I belong to a great team at UKA with my colleagues, such as CF President Harry Kalaba. We make a great, experienced team ready to give Zambians a better life, not the misery they are living under now with HH.”

The former President added, “In 2026, given a chance, UKA will repair everything broken by HH. I am not afraid of speaking out in fact, I get annoyed at being threatened.”

The Changanamai political rally, organized by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, a long-term serving former Minister of Foreign Affairs, is the ‘first such gathering in Zambia’ since Mr. Hichilema became President in August 2021.

Opposition political parties and civil society have faced a blanket ban on holding public rallies by Mr. Hichilema’s police chief, Graphael Musamba, without reason. However, mounting pressure forced the police to let CF become the first opposition party to hold a rally and mobilize supporters.

While former President Lungu was the headline at the Kalaba-hosted CF rally attended by thousands, other UKA leaders such as Sakwiba Sikota, Chishala Kateka, Jackson Silavwe, and others attended the ‘sold-out’ political event, even amidst threats of unrest and violence.

After exporting all the reserve stocks of maize in Zambia under Mr. Hichilema’s presidency, Zambia now has the most expensive mealie meal since independence, costing about K380 per 25kg bag.

