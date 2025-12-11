REFLECTIONS ON OUR OPPOSITION: We can’t just be a block of ‘no’. We have to be the block of ‘yes’- Fred M’membe

REFLECTIONS ON OUR OPPOSITION

It’s time we started admitting our flaws, mistakes, and weaknesses as opposition if we are to overcome them and strengthen ourselves to win next August 13 general elections.

In these very challenging times for the opposition, we turn to that famous Bruce Lee quote, “Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them,” that emphasizes that true strength and growth come from honesty and accountability, not perfection, turning errors into lessons through humility and self-awareness, a core part of Lee’s philosophy for self-improvement and mastery. He believed admitting flaws frees the ego, allowing for learning and becoming a “better self”.

The real bravery isn’t in not making mistakes, but in owning them. Acknowledging flaws, mistakes, and weaknesses is the first step to transforming failures into knowledge and wisdom. Admitting faults opens the path to self-forgiveness and healing, breaking free from ego. This mindset fosters self-confidence and vulnerability as power, rather than weakness.

By having the courage to face and admit our shortcomings, we unlock our potential for profound development and become more authentic.

As opposition, let’s inspire the Zambian people to do something greater, to build a community, a society, a nation with greater ideals. This calls for us to be bold. We have to be bold. We have to stop just being critical of the system, of this tyrannical, corrupt, tribal, and failed regime and put our proposals on the table. That has to be done in a bold and unified way. The divisions, intrigues, maneuverings, lies, and sometimes insults that are in our opposition are dismaying. There’s a need for us all to realise the immense importance of showing unity.

If a political force constantly divides that demoralises the toiling and suffering masses, it demoralises people; they won’t have faith in us. If we are going to inspire people with a big vision, we have to have the capacity to unify ourselves. All our opposition forces, therefore, must have a kind of general unified sensibility even if there are disagreements, we should have the disagreements quietly, and we shouldn’t have them in public. Facebook, radio and television squabbling politics won’t do. Politics should not all be in public. We have to inspire people with some sense of unity. We have to have a compelling vision. What are we offering?



We can’t just be a block of ‘no’. We have to be the block of ‘yes’. We need to paint for the Zambian people the future that we are going to provide. Not just ‘no, we don’t like your policies’. Otherwise, we come off as a force of negativity.

It is important to inspire people for tomorrow.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party