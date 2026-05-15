A newly elected Reform UK councillor has come under public attention after reports revealed he also works as an adult content creator online.





Stephen Mousdell, who was recently elected to represent Haydock in St Helens, reportedly appears in a number of gay p*rn videos under the alias “LachlanTaylorUK”.





According to reports, some of the videos allegedly show Mousdell engaging in expl!cit adult activity, including clips that appear to have been filmed outdoors. Although there are no allegations of criminal wrongdoing, reports noted that public s*xual activity could potentially fall under offences relating to outraging public decency under UK law.





Mousdell’s online profiles reportedly describe him as a gay p*rn actor and DJ, while some posts allegedly promote collaborations and adult content. The councillor was elected last week after winning 1,331 votes as Reform UK secured major gains in the local elections, winning 34 out of 48 available seats in the area.





Responding to the controversy, a spokesperson for Reform UK defended Mousdell, saying: “While Cllr Mousdell’s lifestyle choices may not be to everyone’s taste, he has not broken the law. What consenting adults do in their private lives is their own business.” The party also stated that voters were aware of his lifestyle before the election and still chose to elect him.





Reform further described Mousdell as “an asset to his local community,” noting he previously received the St Helens Mayor’s Good Citizen Award for his service to the borough. St Helens Council and Mousdell were both approached for comment following the reports.