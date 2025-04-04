REFRAIN FROM MEDDLING IN FAZ AFFAIRS, BANDA URGES GOVERNMENT



…says football leadership should be determined solely by the footballing community, not by political actors seeking control





Lusaka… Friday April 4, 2025



Former Kasenengwa Member of Parliament, Sensio Banda, has raised serious concerns over alleged political interference in the recently held FAZ elections in Livingstone.





In a statement, Banda emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of FAZ leadership and ensuring that elections are conducted within constitutional frameworks.



According to Banda, any attempts to manipulate the electoral process—whether through political pressure, legal loopholes, or external involvement—constitute unethical and fraudulent behavior that could derail the progress of Zambian football.





He insisted that the outcome of the elections should have been determined by the democratic will of the delegates, not influenced by underhanded tactics.



He expressed particular concern over what he described as the “fraudulent procurement” of a court injunction ahead of the elections, noting the suspicious ease with which it was later dismissed.





Mr. Banda suggested that this incident pointed to possible third-party interference aimed at influencing the outcome in favor of certain interests.



A deeper analysis, he stated, indicated that the Ministry of Youth and Sport, along with the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), may have played a role in interfering with the electoral process.





He argued that the questionable circumstances surrounding the granting and dismissal of the injunction hinted at undue influence over the judiciary.



Mr. Banda lamented that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga was facing more than just a contest against rival candidates, stating that Kamanga appeared to be up against powerful government entities working covertly to affect the results.





During an inter-parte hearing related to the injunction, Humphrey Musonda Mwape, the plaintiff, disassociated himself from the case, revealing that he had never engaged the lawyers who filed the matter on his behalf.





Their failure to explain the situation, Banda said, exposed the desperation of those seeking to interfere with the elections.



He further argued that if the preferred candidate of these external actors had genuine support, there would have been no need for legal manipulation.





He welcomed the High Court’s dismissal of the case against Kamanga and his General Secretary Reuben Kamanga and noted that the implicated lawyers now face charges of professional misconduct.



However, Banda warned that the issue extended beyond the legal realm, stressing that global football governing body FIFA maintains a strict policy against political interference in football affairs.





He cautioned that FAZ could face serious sanctions if these allegations were proven, potentially affecting the future of Zambian football on the international stage.



To preserve justice and fairness, Banda called on the judiciary to ensure that courts are not used as tools for electoral manipulation.





He said that those responsible for undermining the process must be held accountable, adding that addressing the lawyers alone was not enough.



He urged the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the NSCZ to reflect on their alleged roles and to refrain from further interference in FAZ matters.





Mr. Banda concluded by stating that for football to thrive in Zambia, elections must be free, fair, and transparent, and the game should be governed solely by the footballing community, not political actors.



“ABASH to interference in Zambian football,” he declared.