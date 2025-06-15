“Refrain from using the death of ECL”- Council of Churches in Zambia

“Refrain from using the death of ECL”



By Caren Mwaka



The Council of Churches in Zambia -CCZ- has called on political players to refrain from using the death of former president EDGAR LUNGU for selfish motives.





CCZ General Secretary, EMMANUEL CHIKOYA says the council has noted attempts by politicians to exploit the grieving period of Mr. LUNGU for personal or partisan gain.





In a statement issued to ZNBC News, he has appealed to politicians to prioritise the nation over political interests, noting that true leadership is demonstrated by putting people first especially during times of national grief.





And Father CHIKOYA has also urged government and the LUNGU family to expeditiously reach an agreement concerning funeral and burial arrangements.

