REFUSE SHINGA BUTTER, REMEMBER 3-YRS OF BLACKOUTS – KALABA

… Improvement in electricity supply is because of 2026 elections, and if HH wins you will be going for 2 weeks without power





By Mubanga Mubanga



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has described the improvement in electricity supply across the country as nothing but ‘shinga butter’ meant to hoodwink Zambians that there is an improvement in electricity supply as the nation heads towards the 2026 general elections.





And Kalaba said if elected he would immediately stop foreign exports of energy to have an immediate impact on supply, and revive works on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Chongwe that would produce 20,000 megawatts, to also cater for exports.





Kalaba said providing only 10 hours of electricity out of the 24 hours is not something any government should be proud of in a nation where people pride themselves in enjoying uninterrupted supply.





ZESCO Ltd has attributed the improved electricity supply experienced in the last five days to increased imports, water flow in some catchment areas and President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to Zimbabwe. The utility company revealed that they have increased electricity imports from around 300 to over 600 megawatts.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba wondered why the government failed to move speedily on the same arrangements that could have helped the nation dearly in the last three years the country had



