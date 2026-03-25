REGIME IN HIDING: Tehran Checkpoints Stand Empty as Basij Militia Abandon Posts



Tehran’s once-feared security checkpoints are deserted. The Basij militia thugs who terrorized Iranian streets for decades have gone into hiding. The Islamic Republic’s iron grip is slipping right in the heart of its own capital.





Israeli intelligence and eyewitnesses on the ground confirm it: key checkpoints across Tehran sit unmanned. Normally crawling with armed enforcers ready to crush dissent, these posts are now ghost towns. The Basij — the regime’s brutal street-level muscle — have ditched their positions, sheltering in tunnels, under bridges, and safer hideouts out of fear of public rage and Israeli strikes.





No clear IRGC leadership remains visible on the ground. Just a panicked inner circle desperately trying to hold the crumbling chain of command together as it fractures under pressure from protests and precision attacks.





Exclusive footage shows the stark reality: empty barriers, no patrols, no enforcers. The same forces that gunned down protesters during the economic collapse riots are now nowhere to be seen in public. Some reports say they’re even waving white flags or tossing uniforms to blend in.





This comes amid nationwide fury fueled by the rial’s collapse, hyperinflation, crushing sanctions, and years of mismanagement. The mullahs’ revolutionary guard, once the regime’s unbreakable fist, is losing control of the very streets it ruled through fear and violence.





The Islamic Republic is unraveling in real time. A regime built on oppression cannot survive when its enforcers flee the battlefield they created.