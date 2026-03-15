Regime’s Street Enforcers Take Heavy Hits in Iran



Fresh reports confirm ongoing strikes hammering Iran’s Basij militia—the regime’s frontline thugs who have terrorized neighborhoods, manned checkpoints, and crushed protests for decades.





These volunteer paramilitary forces, loyal to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, enforce the mullahs’ iron grip through intimidation and violence. Now, multiple Basij checkpoints and positions across Iran, including in Tehran, have been hit hard in what appears to be a deliberate campaign to strip the dictatorship of its street-level control.





The pattern is clear: sustained attacks degrade the very network that keeps the population in fear. If the regime loses its ability to dominate the streets, its hold on power crumbles fast.





A regime that can no longer intimidate or suppress its own people faces an existential threat. The walls are closing in.