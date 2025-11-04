Regina Daniels cries out over her estranged husband Ned Nwoko allegedly arresting her brother and sister 

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media with a distressing post alleging that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, orchestrated the arrest of her siblings in an attempt to compel her into returning to rehab over alleged drug use.

In an Instagram story, the actress appeared emotional as she pleaded for help, claiming that her big brother and sister had been arrested, while her younger sister could be next unless she complies with Nwoko’s demand to go back to rehab.’

“Someone please help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind,” she wrote. “My big brother and big sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab.”

Daniels accused Nwoko of tarnishing her image with damaging allegations, saying he has called her a drug addict and a criminal. “You said I’m a drug addict, me I use am rob body sir! What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything,” her post read.

In another part of her statement, the 24-year-old actress expressed frustration, saying she had tried to remain calm and mature despite being provoked. “I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything whereas I’m fking young, petty, and immature! So I can act like a fking 24-year-old child and speak my pain! Leave my family alone, Ned!” she wrote.

Daniels lamented that the public fallout could destroy the legacy they built together. “A big shame that the beautiful but short legacy we built is about to be ridiculed by the whole world,” she said. “Must things go completely south if partners are no longer interested?”