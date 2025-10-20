Regina Daniels do drugs and Alcohol, she destroyed my Ferrari – Ned Nwoko

The billionaire husband of Nigerian Actress and Film Producer, Regina Daniels, Prince Ned Nwoko, has responded to her accusations on social media.

Daniels reportedly parked out of her matrimonial home after accusing Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko, of allegedly assaulting her on countless occasions.

Ned has taken his X(formerly known as Twitter) to break down what has transpired in their marriage since and how they got to their current situation.

He revealed that his wife is battling with her drug addiction and alcoholism, os which he has advised her several times to quit that wayward behavior if she wants to continue being his wife.

The Lawmaker disclosed that the chaotic scene of his wife had happened in his absence, and his valuables had been destroyed. He added a video to his statement, which depicts a broken windscreen of one of his expensive cars, hitting 3 of his staff and threatening to kill their resident nurse for exposing her wayward lifestyle.

He included that he has other wives who don’t act like Regina, and besides, he has never been the violent one; she is.

Regina’s husband stressed that all her actions to tarnish his image in the last 48 hours came true with the help of her drug supplier, Sammy.

Mr. Nwoko stated that he informed the actress to get into a rehabilitation center in Asokoro or probably Jordan, a country where she will have no access to drugs to be sane like she used to, but it has all fallen on deaf ears.

REGINA’S UNPROVOKED CARNAGE AND RAMPAGE IN MY HOUSE AND IN MY ABSENCE



Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved… pic.twitter.com/STlC6fyZPn — Senator (Dr.) Prince Ned Nwoko (@Prince_NedNwoko) October 19, 2025

Nigerians are highly disappointed in Mr. Ned for washing his wife’s dirty linen outside instead of being the bigger person.