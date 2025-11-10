“Regina Daniels got married at 17, I’ve seen her birth certificate” Rita Daniels’ friend

Actress Doris Ogala has insisted that Ned Nwoko married Regina Daniels when the actress was just 17.

Doris disclosed this amid arguments about Regina’s age.

Doris stated that Regina is currently 24 and she said and she has seen her birth certificate to back this.

Doris, who is friends with Regina’s mother, added that only a mother can tell the age of her daughter.

However, Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels had given the impression that when Regina married Ned Nwoko in May 2019, she was 18.

In 2020, during a BBC interview, Rita Daniels, while trying to silence critics who felt her daughter married too early, told them that Regina was about to turn 20 in October 2020.

However, Regina’s father, Jude Ojeogwu, while opposing the marriage in 2019, stated that Regina was still 17.

Now that the marriage has hit the rocks, Regina has come out to state that she was 17 when Ned married her.

Mercy Johnson also stated that Regina was 17 at the time.