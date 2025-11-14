Regina Daniels’ her brother Sweezy debunk medical records as fabricated, among other documents

Regina Daniels’ family has fired back hard amid the ongoing crisis between the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko — and this time, her brother Sweezy is calling out what he describes as a series of “fake” documents being circulated online.

In a lengthy post, Sweezy dismissed several documents allegedly linked to Regina — including a medical report, marriage certificate and voters card — claiming all three were fabricated.

According to him, the supposed voters card being used in the online back-and-forth wasn’t even produced legitimately.

He alleged it was printed inside Ned Nwoko’s sitting room in Idumuje-Ugboko, insisting that Regina’s real identification documents bear their father’s surname, Ojeogwu, not “Daniels”.

He added that in any court matter, the oldest legal document is what stands — and Regina, he says, never followed Ned to any registry for marriage registration.

Sweezy also restated his sister’s real age, saying:

“Regina was born on October 10, 2001.”

But he didn’t stop there.

Regina’s brother went on to accuse Ned Nwoko of repeatedly using his health condition as emotional blackmail in the marriage, claiming Regina confided that kidney-related issues were often used as a tool after domestic disagreements.

He stressed that he never supported the marriage from the start but couldn’t dictate Regina’s choices — only advise her as a brother.

Sweezy further denied the drug allegations circulating online, describing them as “ridiculously outrageous”, insisting neither he nor any of his siblings have ever been involved in cocaine or any related substance.

He then threw a direct question at Ned:

“What samples were given to the hospital and how were they collected? Or is this your own result?”

Ending his statement, Sweezy wrote that he had said his piece, urging:

“Let old behave like old… and let young behave like old if possible.”

The hospital at the centre of the alleged medical report has also issued a disclaimer, saying the document did not come from them and was fabricated.