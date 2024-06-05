REGISTER AS A VOTER TO REDEEM YOURSELF FROM A FAILED UPND LEADERSHIP IN 2026 – HARRY KALABA

ZAMBIANS VOTE WILL MATTER IN 2026

04/06/ 2024

As Citizens First we would like to commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia for launching the Continuous Registration of voters in additional ten districts.

These are;

• Mumbwa in Central Province.

• Chingola in Copperbelt Province.

• Petauke in Eastern Province.

• Kafue in Lusaka Province.

• Samfya in Luapula Province.

• Mpika in Muchinga Province.

• Mporokoso in Northern Province.

• Mwinilunga in North-western Province.

• Monze in Southern Province.

• Kaoma in Western Province.

With the foregoing, we want to encourage each and every Zambian to turn up and register because their vote will matter in the 2026 General Elections.

Registering to vote is the only sure way for citizens to determine the direction of the country’s governance system by choosing credible leaders that will run the affairs of the country in a transparent manner.

With the failed leadership of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambians have yet another opportunity in 2026 to redeem themselves and usher in a new Government with a heart for the people.

Citizen First is saddened to see that the majority of Zambians can no longer afford to have a decent meal. We are saddened that a common Zambian has lost his dignified position in society due to hunger and poverty. The people working white collar jobs can no longer meet the monthly Food basket of K10,700, with the cost of living further exacerbated by daily 12-16 hours of load shedding . Zambia has regressed in poverty alleviation and elimination with more people falling into abject poverty and further witnessing increasing percentage of the working poor while the UPND Government turns a blind eye.

The Citizen First remains committed to the plight of each and every citizen and we know that together we shall make Zambia a better place for you and for generations to come.

Let’s register to vote and create a better Zambia for 2026 and beyond…

As Citizen First …. We put you First.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First

Member of UKA.